SUMNER – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team dug a hole for themselves in the first quarter, and although they battled the rest of the way, they just couldn’t dig their way out of that hole, falling to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (9-3) 63-54.
“The difference was a few 50/50 balls and not being able to finish off possessions on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “It seemed like a night where we had the ball go through our hands a couple times and Sumner was in the right spot and ended up with a layup in those situations.”
Cougars 6’1” post player Isabelle Elliott had her way with the J-Hawks in this game, dropping in 29 points and grabbing 22 rebounds. Jesup had no answer for her, especially on the boards where she corralled 11 offensive rebounds. Jesup was playing without their big presence inside – Olivia Nesbit — who has missed the past 3 games and will be out the rest of the season due to injury.
“Not being able to finish possessions on defense made us spend more time on that end than we would have liked,” added coach Conrad, “Credit to Sumner, they did a nice job of moving the ball and playing through their big.”
J-Hawks Laney Pilcher continues to have a superb senior season, scoring 24 points and had 7 rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Bose dropped in 12 and junior Adrianna Boulden scored 9.
“The effort was there for us, and we were able to execute some things we wanted to,” said Conrad, “just weren’t able to make quite enough plays.”
Jesup drops to 7-7 on the year and was at the Class 2A, No. 1-ranked Dike-New Hartford (13-0) on Friday. Look for coverage of this game on Wednesday in the Bulletin Journal. The girls will be home on Tuesday, hosting East Marshall (2-12).