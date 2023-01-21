Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER – Tuesday, January 17, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team dug a hole for themselves in the first quarter, and although they battled the rest of the way, they just couldn’t dig their way out of that hole, falling to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (9-3) 63-54.

“The difference was a few 50/50 balls and not being able to finish off possessions on the defensive end,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “It seemed like a night where we had the ball go through our hands a couple times and Sumner was in the right spot and ended up with a layup in those situations.”

