INDEPENDENCE – The community is invited to come out to the Lyle Leinbaugh Field at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 for the Independence Marching Mustang Snack Bowl.
The Snack Bowl is an opportunity to collect snacks and drinks the band will use during their upcoming season of competition and get a preview of the 2023 Independence Marching Mustang’s Show, “A Matter of Time.”
Donations of non-perishable, individual servings of pre-packaged snacks such as: bottled water, snack cakes, fruit snacks, candy, crackers, chips, or granola bars are preferred.
Before the show student section leaders and the adult staff will be introduced. Student awards will also be presented.