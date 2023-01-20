It’s beautiful outside this morning. It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023 and there is no school today because it’s too beautiful outside. The yard is covered in new snow. So are the trees and the neighbor’s roofs. No one has yet walked on our sidewalk and no animal has run across our yard. It really is too beautiful to go out and mess it all up.
So maybe it’s not too beautiful to have school today, the roads are slippery and it’s just too dangerous for the busses and cars this morning. And since it is a snow day, we might as well enjoy the beauty of it while we can.
And God saw that it was good. (Genesis 1)
There is no doubt God created a beautiful world. Just take a look around (we’ve already established that a snow-covered world is beautiful, so maybe go back and look at pictures and see the beauty of this world). I think we are incredibly blessed to live in the Midwest where the scenery is always changing from the freshness of spring to the greens of summer to the crispness of fall and to the starkness of winter.
And God knows how wonderful his creation is. At the end of several days of the creation story, scripture points out that God saw that it was good. And good it is indeed.
Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy. (Exodus 20:8)
Scripture is also very clear that when all creation was created, God rested. He took a day off. I wonder what God did on his day off. Did God hang a hammock between a couple of palm trees and watch the dolphins play in the bay? Did God go for a walk through the garden, or the jungle, or the arctic? What did God do on that first Sabbath Day?
Apparently, God saw the value of a day of rest since he made it a commandment. It’s not a suggestion. It’s not just a passing thought. It wasn’t given to us as an excuse to be lazy. It is a direct order to take a break, to give your mind and body a chance to recover and be refreshed. It is not just a day to refuel from past work but a day to recharge for future work. God blesses us with the Sabbath Day because God wants us to be the best version of what he created, and that version doesn’t have a limitless power source.
The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. (Mark 2:27)
It is good for you to take a ‘snow day’ occasionally. Sit in front of windows with your cup of coffee and your Sudoku. Watch the birds and the squirrels. Do your devotions. Plan some random acts of kindness. Daydream. Rest your mind and body.
Be good to yourself. That’s an order!