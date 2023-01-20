Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

It’s beautiful outside this morning. It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023 and there is no school today because it’s too beautiful outside. The yard is covered in new snow. So are the trees and the neighbor’s roofs. No one has yet walked on our sidewalk and no animal has run across our yard. It really is too beautiful to go out and mess it all up.

So maybe it’s not too beautiful to have school today, the roads are slippery and it’s just too dangerous for the busses and cars this morning. And since it is a snow day, we might as well enjoy the beauty of it while we can.

