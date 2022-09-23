Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

What a title to a column! As if anyone cares but if you’ve gotten this far, I’ll share with you some things that keep me awake at night. Or perhaps help me get to sleep faster. Irregardless, here are my thoughts:

- First off, there is really no such word as ‘irregardless.’ It makes no sense whatsoever. Hah! And you thought this was going to be a boring and worthless column!!

Tags

Trending Food Videos