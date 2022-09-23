What a title to a column! As if anyone cares but if you’ve gotten this far, I’ll share with you some things that keep me awake at night. Or perhaps help me get to sleep faster. Irregardless, here are my thoughts:
- First off, there is really no such word as ‘irregardless.’ It makes no sense whatsoever. Hah! And you thought this was going to be a boring and worthless column!!
- Now to get serious. The death of Queen Elizabeth is tragic to say the least. Seven decades as reigning royalty. And I understand the whole essence of Queens, Kings, Lords, Princes, Princesses and everything else wrapped up in royalty but to be honest, “it’s just not my cup of tea.” A little British humor there. Deb, on the other hand, really got into all of the pomp and pageantry but me----not so much. And I totally respect people who stood in line for 19 hours to pay their respects but “it’s just not for me, so I’m out.”
- Different subject altogether: Football!! Iowa State finally beat Iowa. Way to go ‘Clones, I guess!! Coach Matt Campbell got the monkey off his back. What an exciting game between two mediocre teams.
- Speaking of football. I notice around here that people have about four teams to root for geographically; the Bears, Packers, Chiefs or Vikings. Best team by far is the Kansas City Chiefs. They’ll be in the Super Bowl next February.
- Still with football!! Go Mustangs! State Champions this year. It’s gonna happen. You heard it here first. This weekend the play my alma mater, South Tama Trojans and it should be a good game. Ah, I remember my high school football days. Second team all-state “Bench-Warmer.” I was the guy they called on when we were either thirty points ahead or behind. “Give it all you got, Sheda,” was the cry from the Coach.
- Now it’s on to baseball. Looking forward for Albert Pujols to hit his 700th career home run and Aaron Judge to break Roger Maris’s single season record of 61 home runs. I hope they both “get er done” as they are two of the nicest players in the game today. Pujols at age 42 is having a great retirement year.
- Here’s an odd item that bothers me. When I hear Carly Simon’s song, “You’re So Vain, You Probably Think This Song Is About You,” I think of course it is. It makes no sense to me whatsoever, but I do love it. Maybe it’s about me and one of my old girlfriends!!! Ok, maybe not.
- All summer long I’ve been playing golf with the geezers and I’ve played many a round with greatness!! Not mine but my good friend, Donald Mumm, who was named “Eagle of the Year” for all his charity work for the town of Independence. Well done my friend and Congratulations. Now if you could just get it over the ditch on #1....
- Finally the other day while out of town, I stopped at a gas station and used the restroom but it was locked. I thought to myself, why would they lock the bathroom door? Did they think I might clean it?
Well, that’s my thoughts for now. How about sharing your thoughts with me sometime. I promise not to put them in here. Ha ha, fingers crossed. Let me know at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319.327.4640.