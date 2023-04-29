Sophie Brown, National American Miss candidate.

INDEPENDENCE – As part of the National American Miss competition Independence High School senior Sophie Brown is involving the community in collecting school, art, and personal hygiene supplies. In addition, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, she will be a part of the Twisted Energy (413 1st Street West) fundraising team. Fifty percent of the profits will go to Sophie to help pay for her entry fees, traveling expenses, and other pageant related needs.
The Pageant
The goal of the National American Miss pageant is to grow confidence and teach real world skills that will give young ladies a competitive edge to succeed in whatever field they may choose. The program based on the foundational principle of fostering positive self-image by enhancing natural beauty within. It is centered around helping young ladies grow and expand their ideas about who they are and what they want to achieve. The state pageant will take place June 9-11 in Des Moines.
“I will compete in the four required competitions (formal wear, personal introduction, interview, and community involvement),” said Sophie, “Aside from that I will also be competing in Top Model, Photogenic, Casual Wear, Spokesmodel, Fun Fitness, Runway, Actress, and Screentest.”
The Drive
“The drive is a way for me to give back to my community,” said Sophie.
Currently there is a tote buy the door at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street West.
Items suggested for the elementary schools: Children’s books, pens/pencils, pencil boxes, erasers, loose leaf paper,glue sticks, tape, hand sanitizer, tissues, etc.
For the Art program: Scrapbook paper, origami paper, how to draw books, pipe cleaners, buttons, beads, yarn, ribbon, pool noodles, etc.
For the high school: Deodorant, toothbrush/toothpaste, soap, Lysol wipes/spray, tissues, paper towels, hand sanitizer, etc.
About Sophie
Sophie is a senior at Independence High School and plans to attend the University of Iowa in the fall.
“I have not decided on a major but I intend to learn more about the health care professions,” she said.
She has participated in cheer all four years of high school, tennis for two years, band for two years and is involved with Silver Cord.
“I attended a Rotary sponsored conference called RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) in 2021 and was a team leader in 2022, and will be going back as a team leader this summer,” she said. “In my free time I like to spend time with my family and friends because I value each and every one of my relationships and strive to build new ones each day. If a stranger would meet me for the first time, I feel I would be known as someone with a passion for helping those around me and one who works for a positive change within myself and my community.”