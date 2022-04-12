Community Relations Coordinator
BUCHANAN COUNTY – Prairie Hills Assisted Living & Memory Care, located at 505 Enterprise Drive SW, in Independence, Iowa recently made a notable dream come true for a resident who calls the community “home.” The story about the Community’s plan to surprise Kate with a visit to see her daughter in Florida ran in the Independence Bulletin Journal in February.
On February 23rd, Kate and Life Enrichment Coordinator, Molly Lau, boarded an airplane at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, headed for the coast. It had been three long years that Kate had been to her daughter’s home in Sarasota, Florida. Both Kate and her daughter were thrilled that the team of Prairie Hills Independence, in coordination with Jaybird Senior Living, were able to make this dream come true!
Kate had so much fun visiting and snuggling with her grand-dogs. They spent a day at the beach soaking up the sunshine and putting their toes in the sand and surf. A lunch-time cruise in the crystal blue waters topped off this special Dare to Dream and made for some perfect memories for Kate and her daughter.
Jaybird Senior Living’s Dare to Dream Program revolves around providing opportunities for community team members to get to know residents on a level that reveals their most deeply held hopes, dreams, and aspirations… then make those dreams come true. To learn more about Prairie Hills Independence’s Dare to Dream program or share ideas for a future dream come true, please contact Sarah Zimmerman, Community Relations Coordinator, at 319-334-8659 or welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com.
Jaybird Senior Living, the largest operator of senior living communities in the Midwest, with 70 properties located in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Each community in the portfolio offers compassionate, resident-focused healthcare and services to seniors driven by the company’s mission to demonstrate exemplary red carpet service. For more information, call (800) 366-6716, or visit www.jaybirdseniorliving.com.