On 4/12/22 officers responded to two separate disturbance calls, one in the 100 block of 1st St. East and another in the parking lot behind the 300 block of 1st St. East. Upon arrival in the parking lot area officers found two males who were engaged in a physical altercation. After an investigation it was found that these two males had been involved in a dispute on 03/31/22 as well. During both disputes a handgun was displayed by one of the male subjects.
The Independence Police Department arrested Christopher Alan Southerland, age 21 of Atkins, Iowa. Southerland was charged with two counts of Intimidation with a firearm, two counts going armed with intent and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Southerland is being held in the Buchanan County Jail on $30,000 bond. Southerland also has a nationwide extradition no-bond hold warrant from Benton County, Missouri, for sexual assault charges and endangering child welfare.
Officers were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office and AMR ambulance.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.