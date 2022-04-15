AURORA – The Spangler Cemetery Association will hold their annual meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the Aurora Historical Building located at 316 Main Street.
Agenda items will include the financial report, grounds keeping report and the election of trustees. The Spangler Cemetery was established in 1861 and is located in Buchanan County at 2624 142nd Street Aurora, Iowa.
For additional information please contact: Secretary-Treasurer Richard Roepke at 515-291-9038 or rroepke@netins.net