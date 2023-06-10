JESUP – Tuesday, June 6, 2023: The Grundy Center Spartans were in town on Tuesday for a single game and beat the J-Hawks 8-1.
Junior Cale Schissel was on the mound for the J-Hawks and gave up 4 runs (2 earned) over 2.2 innings of work, striking out just one batter and walking 3. Senior Ryan Durham came on in relief and went 3.1 innings allowing 4 runs on 4 hits, striking out 1 and walking 3. Schissel gets the loss and moves to 0-1 on the season.
The J-Hawks could muster just 2 hits in this contest. Schissel had a double and sophomore Nic Moore doubled.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Grundy Ctr 1 0 3 2 0 2 0 8
Jesup 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
JESUP – Thursday, June 8, 2023: The boys were back at it on Thursday night when they hosted an important NICL Conference game with Wapsie Valley (10-8). The J-Hawks would walk this one off with a big 3-2 win over the Warriors.
Junior Jack Miller got the start for the J-Hawks and was impressive over 6.1 innings of work. Miller gave up 2 runs (zero earned) on just 4 hits, striking out 9 batters and walking 2. Miller did not factor into the decision as senior Brevin Dahl came on in relief and gets the win.
Not a good hitting night for the J-Hawks, but they do enough to get an important conference win. 4 hits in this contest for Jesup and Dahl, Miller, junior Kile Bucknell, and Moore get singles.
Jesup moves to 5-5 on the season and 4-1 in the NICL-East Division, tied for 1st with Sumner-Fredericksburg. The boys were at Columbus-Catholic on Friday. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper.