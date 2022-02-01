INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence Special Election to fill an At-Large seat vacancy on the City Council will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Location
Voting for all voters in all City of Independence wards will be 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence. Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union. According to Chapter 49.90 of the Iowa Code any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact the Auditor’s office. Telephone: 319-334-4109 or e-mail auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us.
Identification
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered — such as voters registering to vote on election day — and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) may 1) have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon, February 10, 2022. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 319-334-4109.
Absentee Ballots
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Court House, 210 5th Ave. N.E., Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.