This coming Sunday, June 26, there will be a special “Old-Time Religion” service at Fort Pentecost.
First will be a Church Service at 10:30 am with all of your old-time hymns and a message of encouragement to everyone. Immediately after the service, a FREE PICNIC will be provided. All you need to bring is your lawn chairs. The picnic begins at noon. Everyone is invited. Bring the kids. Come prepared to enjoy the presence of God and to have some fun. For more information, please contact Pastor John Sheda at 319.327.4640. The address for Fort Pentecost is 1591 Grant Avenue, Independence.
The late Tex Pentecost and John Sheda have been planning this day for over a year. June 26 is also the anniversary of Tex and AnaMae Pentecost. Hope to see ya all.