INDEPENDENCE – Independence Community School District served notice to the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office requesting a Special Election to be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The election is for the below resolution:
Public Measure CD
Shall the following public measure be adopted?
Shall the Board of Directors of the Independence Community School District in the Counties of Buchanan and Benton, State of Iowa, be authorized for a period of ten (10) years, to levy annually, as determined by the Board, a voter-approved physical plant and equipment property tax not to exceed $0.67 per one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, to be used for the purposes permitted by Iowa law?
The poll for election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. All voters of the Independence Community School District within Buchanan County will vote at Falcon Civic Center– 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence. All voters in the Independence Community School District will vote at this vote center.
Absentee ballots may be cast in the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at the Buchanan County Courthouse, 210 5th Ave. NE, Independence, during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and through Monday, September 12 until 5 p.m.
