INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invite you to some powerful services this weekend. Dr. Sean Strong will be sharing from the Word of God, ways to live victoriously, prosperous, and healthy lives.

The theme for the services is “Prepare for Battle,” and equipping yourself using God’s mighty Word to see victory. The services are:

