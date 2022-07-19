INDEPENDENCE – Pastor John and Deb Sheda invite you to some powerful services this weekend. Dr. Sean Strong will be sharing from the Word of God, ways to live victoriously, prosperous, and healthy lives.
The theme for the services is “Prepare for Battle,” and equipping yourself using God’s mighty Word to see victory. The services are:
Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m.
Living Water is located at 113 2nd Ave. N.E. (across the street from the Malek Theater), in Independence. For more information, please call 319-334-6723. If you’ve been going through some things lately and are looking for a spiritual breakthrough, plan on attending one or all of these services. It may just be your moment for victory.