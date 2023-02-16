AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP connects volunteers 55+ with volunteer organizations and opportunities to use their experience, skills, and talents to meet the needs of the community.
They offer one-on-one placement services to find a good fit for the individual that also matches a nonprofit’s needs.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP provides grants to organizations to engage Americans aged 55 and better in tutoring and mentoring youth, responding to natural disasters, supporting veterans and their families, and meeting other critical needs.
AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP has been active in Iowa for about 30 years. The program is in 66 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Last year more than 7,800 Americans of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and expand opportunity through national service in Iowa. AmeriCorps invested more than $21.8 million in federal funding to support cost-effective community solutions, working hand in hand with local partners to empower individuals to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.
AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs, helping communities and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting veterans to services, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, rebuilding communities after disasters, and leading conservation and climate change efforts.
AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 800 locations across Iowa, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations. Through a unique public-private partnership, AmeriCorps and its partners generated more than $7.2 million in outside resources from businesses, foundations, public agencies, and other sources in Iowa last year. This local support strengthened community impact and increased the return on taxpayer dollars.
Locally, Jake Bass is the AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Coordinator for Buchanan County. He previously worked with clubs and organizations at Upper Iowa University and Fayette County.
“I liked building relationships with local volunteers and getting involved with community events,” he said.
Bass is now committed to connecting volunteers “55 and better” in the communities of Buchanan County to the needs of local nonprofit organizations and events.
Although the opportunities for RSVP volunteers are great, locally the organization has three focus areas: Reading Buddies, Disaster Response, and Tax Aide.
Reading Buddies
Make an impact on the lives of young students through the Reading Buddies Program. This program is for students who have lower reading levels. Volunteers meet with students once a week to practice their reading skills and comprehension in the hopes of increasing their reading skills by the end of the year. The perfect volunteer is someone who is great with kids, enjoys reading, patient, kind, and understanding.
Disaster Response
Be there in a time of need for your community with the Disaster Response Team. This group of volunteers is trained to quickly and efficiently set up a Volunteer Reception Center during times of disaster in our community. The perfect volunteer is someone who can work under pressure and has the heart to serve others. Many of the positions for Buchanan County are for people to answer phones and direct messages and information quickly and appropriately.
“This opportunity helps mange spontaneous volunteers during a time of disaster,” said Bass.
There will be an all-day training in Independence on Thursday, March 2 for those interested. Lunch will be provided.
Tax Aide
Support local community members through the Tax Aide program. This program is a partnership between RSVP and AARP to provide free tax preparation assistance to low-moderate income taxpayers in our community. The perfect volunteer is good with numbers and can speak with clients about their tax situation and ease any concerns they may have.
According to Bass this program is just gearing up for the season and there is a need for qualified volunteers.
Other local programs and events that have utilized RSVP to reach out to volunteers include Fontana, Otter Creek Animal Shelter, Buchanan County Hospice, Master Gardners, City of Independence 175th Anniversary Celebration, Celebrate Indee (Fourth of July), Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary Gift Shop, Independence Area Food Pantry, and the “Pack the Dome” event on MLK Day.
“The Independence area is full of selfless volunteers,” said Bass. “Seniors were already volunteering. We need to tell their story.”
To find out more about AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and in particular the upcoming Disaster Response training on March 2, or volunteering with Tax Aide, contact Bass at jake_bass@vccv.org, call 319-327-6935, or visit the RSVP tab under the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley website (www.vccv.org/rsvp).