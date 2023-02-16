At Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, making a difference goes a long way.
“Residents at Bartels will make a difference in your life,” said Kristina Ladage, new volunteer coordinator at the retirement facility. “They will change your heart and the way you look at life.”
Bartels has always welcomed in volunteers to lend a helping hand and thanks to this support, the program is expanding.
CEO Paula Geise is excited to announce the creation of a new role at Bartels --a volunteer coordinator.
Kristina Ladage has been named to this position and she is already enjoying every minute of it.
“Just since being at Bartels and helping with activities, I have learned the residents give unconditional love,” explained Ladage. “They are so appreciative of everything you do. Most of them have a great sense of humor and they love to share their stories and hear yours as well. Their faces light up when you walk into a room.”
Ladage’s goal is to build a wonderful and caring volunteer base at Bartels.
“My vision for the program is first and foremost bringing in volunteers to serve the residents,” said Ladage. “There are some departments on campus which could also use a little help here and there too.”
There are many opportunities to volunteer and share your talents at Bartels. There are one-on-one visits with residents, wheelchair pushers for special events, taking residents for walks once the warm weather is here, helping in the Ice Cream Den, assisting with Friday afternoon social hours, front desk coverage, helping to serve meals in the assisted living area, manicures (no training needed), crafts and so much more.
If an individual or an organization wants to volunteer, they can contact Ladage directly at (319) 352-6988 or kladage@bartelscommunity.org. There is also a volunteer tab at the top of the Bartels website. Just click on the tab and follow the steps to fill out the information.
“Volunteering is meaningful because it spreads joy in your heart and the heart of the residents,” shared Ladage. “It will change you.”
Ladage made a big change in her career by taking on this new role.
Kristina and her husband, Kip, have lived in or around Tripoli their entire lives.
“We recently moved to an acreage where I was born and raised,” she said. “I have two children and their spouses, along with five grandchildren. I love to spend time away from work spoiling my grandchildren, camping, crocheting and reading books.”
Ladage knew taking on this new role would be challenging, but also meaningful.
“As the daughter of a wonderful mother who had to spend time in an assisted living facility during Covid, I realized how much she missed outside interaction,” she said. “After she passed away, I felt the tug of doing something my mother always diid -when someone asked, she helped. She was a caregiver at heart and I have the same heart as she did.
“I want to make a difference in someone’s life through finding people who can bring a smile to someone’s face, even if it’s only for a moment.”
Ladage encourages everyone to volunteer or to at least reach out to her for more information. There are so many possibilities.
“Please consider coming and making a difference with us, even if you only touch one life,” Ladage concluded. “That’s more than if you hadn’t taken the step of being a volunteer.”
About Bartels
Bartels has over 65 years of experience in long-term care, 35 years of experience in independent living and 23 years of experience in assisted living. With its Christian-based mission and residents-first philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home.
Bartels mission: Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.
Bartels vision: Engaging hearts, transforming lives, and celebrating the strengths of seniors. Striving to build communities where individuals flourish in an environment where spirituality is nurtured and independence and joy are fostered.
Bartels values: HEART – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork
For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org or call (319) 352-4540.