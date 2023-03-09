Independence native Emmett Donnelly, owner and operator of Donnelly Auctioneering and Appraisals, has been striving to serve the community in his own unique way since 1978.
Donnelly worked in the local livestock sale barn as a teenager and then went to school for auctioneering in 1978. Donnelly then worked for an auctioneer until he retired, leading Donnelly to start his own business.
“We are a full-service auction and appraisal company,” said Donnelly, “We auction land, equipment, and household items, in the appraisal business we do all kinds of land, timber, farm, and we appraise all sorts of items and equipment. We offer live auctions, virtual online auctions, and timed online auctions, which are all new as of Covid. Our team also helps to set up on-site, take pictures, and create marketing for events. We have a good crew.”
Donnelly’s team is made up of Mike O’Loughlin and Dave Morkel who are the logistics people. The team is also composed of five clerks — Dan Flaucher, Carrie Tarpy, Renee Tarpy, Mary O’Brien, and Jodi Uthoff.
According to Donnelly he is classified as a General Real Property Appraiser. To become a General Real Property Appraiser, he had to take multiple classes dealing with appraisal, he had to work with someone who knew the industry for many hours and then had to pass a test given by the state of Iowa to get his appraisal license.
When it comes to determining the value of equipment, land, homes, or anything part of an estate, Donnelly says the appraisal price includes multiple variables, such as finding a comparable sale and what price that item sold for. Good appraisers also look at the condition of the item, and the area the item is in, and for land, the main influence is the quality of the land.
Donnelly says that the market of what he is either auctioning or appraising is based mostly on the economy.
“It is always based on the economy,” said Donnelly, “When interest rates were low, we did a lot of refinancing and appraisals. A common one is we do a lot of estate work, like settling estates. I would say business is always steady every year. The biggest change is the technology. We went from a local company to a worldwide one thanks to the online part.”
Donnelly started his business out of Independence to serve Northeast Iowa. According to Donnelly, today, he serves customers from all over the world.
“We work out of Independence but cover Northeast Iowa, “ said Donnelly. “The farthest we have gone for appraisals is western Iowa. The farthest for an auction was to a charity auction in Chicago. Our buyers, however, come from all over the world now because of the introduction of phone bidding and online bidding, sometimes we send stuff out of the country.”
According to Donnelly a unique part of Donnelly Auctioneering and Appraisals is a tab on the website called “Dan’s Deals.”
“Dan’s Deals is a service we provide as an alternative option to auctions,” said Donnelly. “If you have one piece of equipment that you want to sell but don’t have enough equipment that you can have an auction, it goes to Dan’s Deals with a fixed price.”
Donnelly says the most popular thing he has seen being auctioned off or appraised as of late is Agricultural Land.
“If you understand the agricultural industry, people are getting older,” said Donnelly. “This means people have to settle the estates, so land is coming onto the market.”
According to Donnelly, there is always something new out there to auction but the highest prices people pay are usually for land.
“The high dollar stuff is always land,” said Donnelly. “One time though we sold a duck call for $8,000 it went to Atlanta a few years ago. Another memorable auction was when we did an estate from Florida and auctioned off all their siding and gas tanks. There is always something different out there every day. The duck call was really cool though.”
Donnelly says he tries to give back to the community using his talents as frequently as he can.
“I volunteer for events such as the cub scout cake auction which I have done for 25-35 years,” said Donnelly. “I do a lot of school fundraisers, sportsman clubs auctions, and church fundraisers which I have done for 20-30 years. We try to support all that we can in the community and try to raise money for whatever charity we can. We have to give back to the community because they have been good to us.”
Donnelly says that he owes the community gratitude for always being benign and supportive of his operation and wants to remind us that an old business can still be relevant with the times.
“We have been providing our services for many years, “ said Donnelly. “We work hard to stay on top of changing markets and changing technology, we want the best results for our customers, and we have been at it for so long that we have buyers from across the country, it has become less local, and we have buyers that could be anybody. Appraisals wise we work for the private sector as well, not just for banks and attorneys. If you need our services, we have many years of experience to use for them. Thank you to the local community for the support and for keeping us going.
To contact Donnelly Auctioneering and Appraisals, email dedonn@hotmail.com or the easiest way to get ahold of Emmett is to call his cell phone at 319-404-5005.