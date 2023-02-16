Three retired Waverly couples left their comfort zone in late October to travel to North Carolina and help support the homeless population in Winston-Salem there.
“Winston-Salem has a large homeless population, partly because their weather is relatively good,” said Beth Stevens, who went on the mission trip with her husband, Mike. “They’ve got people who really care about it there.”
One of those people who care is Emily Norris, a Wartburg graduate who served as the youth director at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly before moving to Winston-Salem as a youth director and then training to become a pastor.
“She really has a passion for homeless people and saw a lot of homelessness down there and just figured there was a way to help,” Stevens said. “She’s pretty amazing, actually.”
That passion led Norris to set up a trial homeless mission—a church that offers support services for homeless people, such as a Sunday service, food, Bible studies, educational services and mail boxes. The church is called The Dwelling.
“The other part of this ministry—and it’s huge—is a shower ministry,” Stevens explained. “They have portable shower trailers, and they let people come and have a shower. It’s symbolic with the water washing away your sins, but it also is just human dignity, being able to be clean. And then they give them a fresh t-shirt, a new pair of socks and shower supplies.”
The first three years of The Dwelling were so successful that the church outgrew its building. The parent church that approved the mission, Augsburg Lutheran Church, has continued its support by turning over a larger property for The Dwelling to use, but the building needed significant upgrades to pass inspection before occupancy in January.
That’s where the Waverly crew stepped in to help. They had heard of the project through Redeemer Lutheran, which they all attend, and they knew they had skills that could help Norris meet her deadline.
“That was our role down there,” Stevens said, “to try and help her get that building ready for occupancy.”
The six people—the Stevenses, Dave and Cathy Wyman, Carl and Carol Zander—were all retired and looking for a way to share their abilities with others.
“There was a lot to be done yet,” Stevens said. “We did some painting, and the guys hung a bunch of doors.”
They also delivered supplies to the church.
“When our church did God’s Work, Our Hands this fall (an annual day devoted to service work), we packed a bunch of shower kits for them,” Stevens noted, including little bottles of shampoo, lip care ointment and a washcloth. “All those kinds of things that we take for granted. We hauled lots of that stuff down.”
In addition to helping rehab the building, the Waverly group attended a church service with the largely homeless congregation.
“We went to church there on Sunday, and it was outdoors at that time, and it’s a very interesting crowd of people,” Stevens said. “It was just so eye-opening. There were people who were obviously on the fringes, and she (Norris) serves them, and we all communed together.”
Carol Zander is glad she was able to be part of the rehabilitation project and learn more about the homeless situation.
“Living in Iowa, we don’t see homelessness every day,” she said. “We’d heard parts of Emily’s stories. We were going to be there on a Sunday, so we could go to church with her and meet some of these people.”
Zander said that she visited the restroom that Sunday morning and saw a young woman in her 20s in there.
“Obviously she was homeless, but she was putting on her makeup. People still want to look nice,” Zander said. “We take bathrooms for granted. So many things, we take for granted.”
Such as having a mailbox.
“So many people can’t even get a job because they don’t have an address,” Zander noted. At The Dwelling, they can have one.
“Just learning more about the homeless population and the situation that exists outside of Iowa made (the trip) worthwhile, because we pay more attention to that stuff now,” Stevens said.
She observed that volunteering is also a way to find a sense of purpose.
“It felt like we were enabling them to do their mission work with the people there,” she said. “Even though we’re not there on a day-to-day basis, by helping them get their building ready, they could do what they are meant to do. We all have a little piece to play in any undertaking. Theirs is the ministry part, and ours was the physical labor.”
Volunteering can be particularly valuable in retirement.
“That’s the blessing of being retired, that you can find things to feed your soul and contribute to society a little bit,” Stevens said. “You’re never too old to learn. You can get stuck in a rut and feel pretty comfortable, but when you explore other populations or learn about other people, it just makes you more compassionate, makes you more thankful, and you feel like maybe you can help just a little bit.
“The other thing about being retired is, you’re not using your skills at your job anymore, but you have acquired quite a few of them by the time you’re in your 60s” she said. “If you’ve got some skills, you might as well share them.”
Zander also values her volunteer work in retirement.
“You still have to find a reason to feel like you’re productive and can offer something,” she said. She noted that even if people can’t volunteer physical labor, there are other ways to contribute.
For example, she knows a 93-year-old woman at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community who crochets baby blankets for donation.
“I think there are all kinds of opportunities out there,” Zander said. You just have to look for them. And you have to be able to step outside of your comfort zone a little bit.”
While traveling across the country is an interesting and valuable experience, there’s no need to go so far to find opportunities to plug in and help out.
Zander’s regular volunteer work includes occasional trips to the Minneapolis area, where she helps at Global Health Ministries, which collects surplus medical equipment and supplies and sends them to Africa.
Even closer to home are local churches and service organizations, such as the Lions or Rotary Club, United Way, Habitat for Humanity or the Salvation Army.
“Any of those organizations that need money also probably need some physical help,” Stevens commented.
Her husband, Mike, also thinks it’s beneficial to volunteer in retirement. He has advice for other retirees: “Keep busy doing worthwhile things for other people.”
His wife agreed. “That pretty much is it in a nutshell.”