Originally from rural Buchanan County, Julie Wulfekuhle began working with Kremer Appraisals in 2003 while also taking classes to obtain her appraisal license.
According to Julie, getting certified as an appraiser took many hours of classes, and hours of working with a certified appraiser as well.
“In order to obtain certification, it was necessary to take a required number of hours of classes on various topics,” said Wulfekuhle. “It was also necessary to log a number of hours of work experience all supervised by a licensed appraiser. I worked under the supervision of my father, Ralph Kremer.”
After the classes, and hours of work under a supervisor, came a state issued test for certification.
“Upon meeting the requirements of required education and experience hours I took a test authorized by the state licensing board and work product was submitted to the state board for review,” said Wulfekuhle. “Initially I received a Certified Residential Certification and subsequently obtained additional education and testing to become a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser. Education to become certified and for continuing education is provided by various state approved providers. Requirements to obtain licensing has changed over the years.”
According to Wulfekuhle, the services of an appraisal can serve many purposes but is mainly an unbiased opinion on the market value of whatever may be getting appraised.
“An appraisal provides an unbiased opinion of market value,” said Wulfekuhle. “There are three approaches that are considered in order to obtain that opinion. The approaches are Market, Cost, and Income. The valuation can be retrospective, current, or prospective. Retrospective valuation is often used for estates or following a disaster such as a fire or tornado. Prospective is often used with proposed construction.”
Wulfekuhle says, agricultural appraisal services often have various uses including obtaining financing, estate taxation and distribution, estate planning and sale or purchase.
As for competition in the area, Wulfekuhle says there are other companies offering appraisal services in the area but that they get along well.
“There are other local appraisers, and we all work well together,” said Wulfekuhle. “The number of appraisers in the State of Iowa have decreased over the years, primarily due to retirement. Regulations set by the State of Iowa as well as the federal government change over time to meet the changes in the market. Continuing education keeps the appraisers up to date on these changes.”
To contact Kremer Appraisal, LLC Residential, Commercial & Farmland Appraisals call 563-920-1618 or email info@kremerappraisals.com