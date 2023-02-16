Merlin Benning likes to live in the fast lane.
A retired race car driver, he tends to think that people trying to pass him on the highway want to race him.
“You and I wouldn’t even think about it,” his wife, Rhonda, told Waverly Newspapers during a visit at their Century Farm north of Waverly, “but he thinks everybody’s trying to race him.”
That reaction is second nature to Merlin after decades of being involved in modified car races around Iowa—at Waterloo, Independence, Mason City, Marshalltown, Webster City, Cresco, West Union, Nashua.
Modified race cars are passenger cars that have been altered to make them faster and more powerful.
Merlin’s love affair with racing cars started in 1959, when he was 21 years old. He bought a 1940 Mercury coupe for $20 from a Cedar Falls salvage yard, added roll bars to it, and raced it in the novice class at Tunis Speedway in Waterloo.
“We did that for two years,” Merlin said, “and then we went to what they called modified, in a 1933 Ford coupe.” The “we” he spoke of included his friend Tom Hicks, who helped work on the car and served as Merlin’s pit crew.
At the start, Merlin worked in Cedar Falls and kept his racing a secret from his family, but eventually his dad learned about his activities because word of his successes had made it to nearby Clarksville.
Then his dad started helping out, further modifying and improving the ’33 Ford, which Merlin still possesses. In fact, the car has been displayed in the Grout Museum, at a Tunis Speedway reunion and also featured on the front page of the Sunday Waterloo Courier.
Merlin raced the ’33 Ford through 1963, but then the rules changed, and pre-war Fords such as his, with a so-called “flathead” engine, were no longer allowed.
Merlin then switched his racing activities to working as a flagman, starting with the speedway at the Nashua Big 4 Fair in 1963.
“I was the flagman,” he said. “I was the chief starter, the guy in charge of the track.”
As flagman, Merlin dropped the flag to start a race and also showed flags to indicate how many laps were left to run. Races on the quarter-mile oval tracks typically went 20 laps but could go much longer.
“The season championships sometimes were 50 laps,” he said. “You try to keep track of the head car. You had to give them lap flags back then.”
“I had to count on my hands,” he noted. “And if you had a wreck, you had to start them over sometimes and line them up.”
In addition to working as a flagman, Merlin and his son, Dana, also ran the old coupes at races as demonstrations of the old style of racing. The newer style of modified race car then in use was vastly different from what Merlin had driven.
“We were somewhere (years later), and Dana saw these (newer) modified ones, and he thought we ought to get one,” Merlin said. “So, my son kind of got me into this.”
Thus, the next phase of Merlin’s racing career started in 1989, and he soon found his greatest success as a driver.
“In 1993, we won the track championship at West Union,” he said. “That same year, we were fifth in all-Iowa points.”
The track championship earned him a trophy more than more half as tall as he is.
The placement of cars at the start of a race is based on how many points drivers have accrued from previous races.
“I led points all that year,” Merlin said, “so I started in the back. Point leader starts in the back. So, I passed 12 cars to win a race.”
He recalled his thoughts at the back of the pack when waiting for a race to start. There was a limit to how much he could strategize about taking the lead.
“How’re you going to get there?” he said he wondered. “You can’t plan it. You know, this guy goes this way, that guy goes around.”
He noted that once the race started, it was a matter of constantly looking for opportunity and taking advantage of it. “That’s all you can do.”
With all the safety requirements by the time he was racing in the ‘90s—shoulder harnesses, fire suits, fire-resistant shoes, helmet, gloves—the summer races could be hot, but Merlin said that wasn’t a problem.
“You don’t notice it,” he said. “You don’t notice anything. Once you get in there, you don’t notice anything.”
A regular race generally lasted 15-20 minutes and required constant alertness.
“You gotta be hyped,” Merlin said. “I always drank half a can of Pepsi before I went out.”
Racing is a dangerous sport, and crashes were a fact of life on the circuit. Merlin had his share of accidents, including with the newer modifieds.
“We wrecked a bunch of them,” he said, referring to his team that included his son. “You have to rebuild it once you smash it all up. I got so I could build a new car in about two days.”
He laughed. “We had a system.”
Merlin retired from racing in 1999, the same year he retired from Terex Cranes after 33 years there. He then entered the fourth phase of his track career, working as a tech for about 15 years.
In that position, he was in charge of making sure that racers had legal cars and the correct safety equipment.
Eventually, Merlin stepped away from the track itself, with its three-nights-a-week schedule of races. His son is still involved, but as a track manager. This year he will be in charge of the track in Independence, on top of his regular job.
Like his son, Merlin also worked jobs on top of racing. Before Terex, he drove a dump truck, and he drove a milk truck—and he did all of it while also farming and taking care of livestock.
Despite years of racing around a track as fast as he could, Merlin has had only two speeding tickets his whole life—one while driving the dump truck, and one while driving the milk truck.
But the urge to take on other drivers lives on.
“That’s his attitude,” Rhonda said. “If he’s in a wheelchair, he’ll be racing them in the nursing home.”