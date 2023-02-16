Some would call her an Iowa girl through and through with kindness shining like a beam from her heart.
Marian Bitterman, a current resident of Prairie Hills in Independence, grew up in Hazleton and has always lived between Independence and Oelwein.
Bitterman, 87, a mother of five (three boys and two girls) and a past employee of the Buchanan County Mental Health Institute, has been a resident of Prairie Hills — Independence for nearly a year, having moved into the facility in June of 2022.
According to Bitterman, since moving in she has really enjoyed her time and the friends she has made but doesn’t really know what her favorite part of being a resident is.
“I have a lot of favorite parts, I like being able to mix with all the people,” said Bitterman. “Being able to do different things with them. Everyone is so friendly. The activities are fun, we play candy bar bingo, and they have different people come to perform for us and there is exercise, three times a week.”
Bitterman says that she always looks forward to getting her hair done once a week by Julie Bitterman, and her nails done by Molly Krempges, a Life Enrichment Coordinator at Prairie Hills. Bitterman also says that she enjoys spending a lot of her time with her friends, Carol, Dee, and Karen.
When it comes to the food served at Prairie Hills, Bitterman says the center accommodates her sweet tooth as best as anybody could.
“I like that there are different things to eat every day,” said Bitterman. “Pizza is my favorite meal served, and there are so many desserts that I enjoy it is a problem. I love chocolate chip cookies.”
On the day of her interview, Bitterman and some residents were making homemade Valentines’ cards for other residents.
“Dee wants to give everyone that goes into the dining room a valentine, so we are making homemade valentines.”
According to Sarah Zimmerman, the Community Relations Coordinator for Prairie Hills, the group of residents creating the homemade valentines took it all upon themselves to get the project going.
As for the staff at Prairie Hills, Bitterman says she likes them all but has her favorites.
“Virginia, and Brandy, they just talk about anything we want to,” said Bitterman. “They are the resident assistants, and they help with everything. They are super personable. They help with medicine but are always socializing. In addition to those names, I enjoy everyone who works here. There are certain things that I enjoy about everyone and so it is just a very good place.”
According to Zimmerman, the key to a great relationship between staff and residents is the mindset.
“What is it I always say,” said Zimmerman. “The residents don’t live where we work. We work where our residents live.”
Bitterman’s advice to those getting near to the age where one should begin thinking about assisted or independent living, is to test it out.
“When I came here, I’d had a stroke,” said Bitterman. “So, I came for 30 days because I didn’t know if I wanted to stay. At the end of the 30 days, I decided this is where I needed to be, because my kids needed to go to work, and I would always be taken care of here.”
Zimmerman says that it was a blessing that Bitterman decided to become a resident at Prairie Hills.
“She blessed us by coming,” said Zimmerman. “She is one of the kindest people that live here. She intermingled with everyone, and she is so encouraging to our staff. She is quick to say thank you and quick on compliments, she is a great gal all around.”
Bitterman thinks it is important for all people considering assisted or independent living to learn from her example, that testing it out for a little bit is the best way to find out if it is for you.
“I think it was a smart decision,” said Bitterman. “For me to try living here for thirty days and then deciding. I was very happy when I decided to stay.”