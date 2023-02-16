Dianne Barton

Dianne Barton

Dianne Barton of Waverly has always been active. Walking and golfing are two of her favorite pastimes. Several years ago, Dianne’s left knee began to cause her pain. Wanting to stay active, Dianne began seeing Stephanie Smith, ARNP at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists (CVMS) for her pain.

Stephanie, an orthopedic nurse practitioner who holds clinic at Waverly Health Center (WHC), began treating Dianne’s knee with injections.

