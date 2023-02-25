The “Golden Years” are meant to be enjoyed, but it can be hard to find full enjoyment when dealing with costly home repairs and maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, and everything else that comes with homeownership. Fortunately, there is a local option for people over the age of 60 who want to enjoy the luxuries of owning their own home, without the responsibilities that often go along with it at Oak View Independent Living at Buchanan County Health Center.
Conveniently located on the campus of BCHC, the apartments at Oak View are not only comfortable and cozy; they are also a well-planned investment for one’s future with a large percentage of the original purchase price being returned to the homeowner or their heirs at the time of their departure.
In 2018, Oak View revamped its homeownership structure to include a short-term leasing option for those who want to experience the Oak View way of life before committing to purchase an apartment.
The two-story, handicap accessible apartment complex features three different apartment floor plans ranging in two-bedroom with den to a one-bedroom apartment with living space. All apartments feature a kitchenette equipped with all appliances, dining space, a handicap accessible bathroom, laundry appliances, and a main living room with a bay window to allow plenty of natural lighting. Oak View is home to a total of 24 apartments.
In addition to the amenities of the apartments, Oak View features a large gathering space for social activities among homeowners, creating a fun, neighborhood-like environment, and for families to enjoy celebrations together.
Homeowners can enjoy ease of access to medical care, whether it be a visit with their primary care provider at Medical Associates, imaging and lab work, therapies, or surgical services. Many homeowners also enjoy the luxuries of the Wellness Center and its group fitness classes including SilverSneakers and water aerobics, and gym equipment including taking a spin on one of their stationary bikes or walking laps on the indoor track.
Complete with an underground, heated garage, there is no need to shovel snow to get to where you need to go, nor is there a need to mow your lawn during the humid Iowa summer months.
Founded in 1996, Oak View has undergone many updates over the last two years which have included the re-roofing of the building, new carpeting and paint in the main gathering areas and hallways, new furniture on the first and second floor common areas, expanded opportunities for activities and fellowship, new logo, and coming soon, new dining furniture.
To take a personalized tour of Oak View, please call Independent Living Coordinator, Dianne Hepke at 319-332-0940 and see why many seniors are enjoying their golden years at Oak View!