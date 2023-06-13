INDEPENDENCE – Wendy Sperfslage will be our Survivor Speaker coming up at the Buchanan County Relay for Life on Friday, June 23.
Wendy states that her speech resembles a “TED Talk” with a positive message referencing everything from self-realization of vulnerability of the unexpected, silent, subtle invasion (of cancer) to the humbling of needing to ask for help.
Wendy will also be incorporating the need to be a self-advocate in her journey, some of her frustrations, patience, and the acts of gratitude that she shared with her nurses and caregivers. The end of her talk will probably be a “Wendyism”-type message of living a positive life with purpose, joy, and a smile, along with going forward with keeping appointments and enjoying the small things of life.
When Wendy was first asked if she would consider sharing her story, she thought her cancer journey was so mild compared to others and, well, wasn’t sure she was worthy to be our speaker. She went on to say she went through some procedures, and yes, the mental game in her head, however, her coping skills were based on humor.
Come on out to the Relay for Life at the Independence High School Track on June 23 beginning at 5 p.m. Luminaria and Survivor Ceremony begins at 9 p.m. Help us support Wendy and all of those affected by Cancer!