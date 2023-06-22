QUASQUETON – Spirit of Life Christian Church, 406 East Cedar Street, is holding a Grand Opening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Join together to celebrate what the Lord is doing in Quasky!
The congregation built a new church building and would love for you to come check it out. Food, music, and fellowship to celebrate how good God is! Bring your friends and family.
If you are looking for a place to worship, come check them out:
- Children’s Sunday School 8:30 a.m., Adults coffee and fellowship time
- Sunday Service 9 a.m.
- Wednesday Adult Bible Study, Middle/High School Youth group 7 p.m.