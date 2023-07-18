INDEPENDENCE – Last Saturday was a perfect day for history to come alive for the 13th annual Strolling with the Spirits tour of Oakwood Cemetery.
The tour is created by the volunteers of the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS). Each year there are a few favorite stops (e.g. Robert Stewart, Sr. grave with the log house, Capt. Daniel S. Lee, and dowsing an unmarked grave) and a few new stops.
The tour is scheduled for the Third Saturday of July and is a fundraiser for BCHS projects, such as the Lee Mansion renovation.
Check out the history of Oakwood cemetery and the Lee Mansion on the historical society’s website www.buchanancountyhistory.com or follow Wapsi Mill on Facebook.