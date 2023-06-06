JESUP – Jesup is close to having a major summertime staple of fun, but there is still more fundraising to be done for the new city’s splash pad.
Erica Havlik, a lifetime resident of Jesup is the woman driving this project forward and urging people and community alike to make the Jesup Splash Pad the best it can be.
According to Havlik the biggest inspiration for her passion for the Pad is her 10-year-old son Reed. “I approached the city about the project in 2019 because my son Reed is in a wheelchair with a rare neurological condition,” said Havlik. “He is actually the only one in Iowa with the disorder, so in an attempt to find a summer activity, we went to neighboring towns' splash pads. He had a lot of joy doing that, and I loved it because I didn’t have to carry him up equipment. I have been on other committees in the community, and they have always looked into and called pools and aquatic centers. A splash pad was much more affordable and easier on the budget.”
Havlik says that since she pitched the idea in 2021, the city has been behind the project all along.
“Progress is great, it’s moving quickly. We plan on having the splash pad portion open this summer,” said Havlik. “We have equipment for the pad bought but are in the booking phase of getting stuff installed. What we are still fundraising for is a bathroom building, some walkways, and then some extra parking for the pad.”
According to Havlik, the City of Jesup is completing the splash pad project in phases.
“Phase one which includes the splash pad and pathways from the street to pad was $350,000,” said Havlik. All of that was the cement and dirt work. We have reached phase one goa and are on to the next phase and have just over $365,000 total raised for our additional park amenities which are an additional $150,000.”
Havlik says the pad will be located in Liberty Volunteer Park on the Southwest side of Jesup, but when the pad opens is still up in the air.
“We are loosely projecting late July or early August,” said Havlik. “That is all dependent on contractor schedules. During the summer it is hard to get on their schedules, so we are at their mercy.”
Throughout the process, Havlik’s goal has not waivered and is close to coming to fruition.
“The goal is to offer an all-inclusive play area for all kids to play,” said Havlik. “The initial thought process was that of an adaptive play center where anyone could have fun, whether they are handicapped or not. The equipment was all specifically selected with that in mind. People young and old can come and play with their kids or grandkids. It is a place for, anyone and everybody.”
According to Havlik, the pad will be so easy to operate that a child can control it.
“The city will be in charge of the splash pad,” said Havlik. “It is not a pump system, it is a gravity flow pad so it will be winterized in the fall and de-winterized in the spring. The system will be on a timer, so a child can come to turn it on by pushing a button. It won’t be constantly running and can be shut off and turned back on at certain times like 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.”
Havlik says to find out more about the splash pad or donate, visit the Jesup Iowa Splash Pad Campaign page on Facebook.