The Independence Bulletin Journal is working on the 2023 Graduation section. If your business or family would like to would like to sponsor an Independence High School graduate with your logo or small greeting under their photo, please contact Advertising executive Chantelle Williams at ads@bulletinjournal.com or call the office at 319-334-2557 by Monday, May 8. The section will publish Wednesday, May 17.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
44°
Clear
- Humidity: 40%
- Cloud Coverage: 12%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:00:13 AM
- Sunset: 08:09:47 PM
Today
Mainly sunny. High near 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.