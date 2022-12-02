Animals in Fontana Park’s wildlife display are available for sponsorship for the 2023 calendar year. Sponsorships are strong this year, but a few of our animals are feeling left out. We still have the following sponsorships open, and we wouldn’t want these animals to get an inferiority complex.
Raccoons and pheasants for $75 each; pairs of ducks $70 per pair; Toads $60; Snakes and outside (seasonal) turtles for $50 each.
Sponsorship packages include a letter, certificate, and photo of the sponsored animal. The sponsor’s name(s) will be placed on a plaque on the animal’s enclosure for the 2023 calendar year. To reserve an animal, contact the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center at 319-636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us to find out which animals remain and receive instructions on payment.
Sponsor the Bird Feeders!
The bird feeders at the Nature Center and at the Sustainable Living cabins provide excellent viewing of wild birds year-round. To help defray the increasing costs of feeding the birds (a 40 pound bag of black oil sunflower is now about $25), the Conservation Department is looking for monthly bird feeder sponsors. Sponsors are asked to donate $60 toward bird seed. All sponsors are recognized on plaques in the Nature Center and cabins. To sponsor a month at either location, contact the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center at 319-636-2617 or scabell@co.buchanan.ia.us.
The Animal Sponsorship program raises money for the conservation board’s environmental education program. The money goes toward educational and recreational programs, the newsletter, and animal display.