Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

June 3: Softball @ West Union Tourney

June 5: Baseball @ Benton

June 5: Softball @ Benton

June 6: Baseball @ Wahlert

June 7: Softball vs. CPU

June 7: Baseball vs. Kennedy

June 8: Baseball vs. CPU

June 9: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

June 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

June 12: Softball @ West Delaware

June 12: Baseball @ West Delaware

June 13: Baseball @ Xavier

June 14: Softball vs. CCA

June 15: Baseball vs. CCA

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

June 3: Softball @ Central

June 5: Baseball @ Ed-Co

June 5: Softball @ Ed-Co

June 6: Softball @ Springville

June 8: Softball vs. Alburnett

June 8: Baseball vs. North Cedar

June 12: Baseball vs. Maq Valley

June 12: Softball vs. Maq Valley

June 15: Baseball @ Easton Valley

June 15: Softball @ North Cedar

June 19: Baseball @ Central City

June 19: Softball @ Central City

June 22: Baseball vs. Cal-Wheat

June 22: Softball vs. Marquette

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

531 Prospect, Jesup Conf: NICL

June 3: Softball @ Iowa City West

June 5: Baseball @ Cascade

June 6: Baseball vs. Grundy Center

June 6: Softball vs. Grundy Center

June 8: Softball vs. Wapsie Valley

June 8: Baseball vs. Wapsie Valley

June 9: Softball H Jesup Tourney

June 9: Baseball @ Columbus Catholic

June 10: Softball H Jesup Tourney

June 12: Baseball vs. Union

June 12: Softball vs. Union

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

June 5: Baseball vs. North Linn

June 5: Softball vs. North Linn

June 6: Softball @ Cal-Wheat

June 7: Baseball @ NFV

June 8: Baseball vs. Midland

June 12: Softball @ Springville

June 12: Baseball @ Springville

June 15: Softball @ Lisbon

June 15: Baseball @ Prince of Peace

June 19: Softball vs. Alburnett

June 19: Baseball vs. Alburnett

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

June 3: Softball @ Central Elkader

June 5: Baseball @ Union

June 5: Softball @ Union

June 6: Softball vs. Denver

June 6: Baseball @ Clayton Ridge

June 7: Baseball @ North Linn

June 8: Softball @ Jesup

June 8: Baseball @ Jesup

June 9: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

June 9: Baseball vs. Denver

June 10: Softball @ Jesup Tourney

