Independence

Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School

700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC

June 26: Baseball @ Marion

June 26: Softball @ Marion

June 27: Baseball @ Cedar Falls

June 28: Softball vs. South Tama

June 29: Baseball vs. South Tama

June 30: Baseball vs. DeWitt

June 30: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex

July 1: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex

July 3: Baseball @ Maquoketa

July 6: Softball Regionals @ Marion

July 7: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.

July 8: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

July 10: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

Jesup

Home: Jesup High School,

June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney

June 26: Baseball vs. Oelwein

June 26: Softball vs. Oelwein

June 27: Baseball @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck

June 27: Softball @ Denver

June 28: Baseball vs. Don Bosco

June 28: Softball vs. Don Bosco

July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Monticello @ Hudson

July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals.

East Buchanan

Home: East Buchanan High School,

414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers

June 23: Baseball @ Nevada

June 26: Baseball vs. North Linn

June 28: Softball @ Cal-Wheat

July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Ed-Co

July 5: Softball Regionals @ Alburnett

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

Starmont

Home: Starmont High School.

3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers

June 26: Baseball @ Maq Valley

June 26: Softball @ Maq Valley

June 28: Softball vs. Ed-Co

June 30: Softball Regionals @ Ed-Co

July 1: Baseball Districts vs Denver

July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals

Wapsie Valley

Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School

2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL

June 22: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred

June 23: Baseball vs. Alburnett

June 26: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge

June 26: Baseball vs. North Tama

June 27: Baseball vs. Central City

June 28: Baseball @ New Hampton

June 29: Baseball @ Janesville

July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Postville

July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.

July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.

July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals

