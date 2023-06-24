Independence
Home: Mustangs Way Park, Independence High School
700 20TH Ave SW, Independence | Conf/WaMaC
June 26: Baseball @ Marion
June 26: Softball @ Marion
June 27: Baseball @ Cedar Falls
June 28: Softball vs. South Tama
June 29: Baseball vs. South Tama
June 30: Baseball vs. DeWitt
June 30: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex
July 1: Softball @ Iowa Softball Complex
July 3: Baseball @ Maquoketa
July 6: Softball Regionals @ Marion
July 7: Baseball Districts 1st Rd.
July 8: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
July 10: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
Jesup
Home: Jesup High School,
June 23: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 24: Softball @ Don Bosco Tourney
June 26: Baseball vs. Oelwein
June 26: Softball vs. Oelwein
June 27: Baseball @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck
June 27: Softball @ Denver
June 28: Baseball vs. Don Bosco
June 28: Softball vs. Don Bosco
July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Monticello @ Hudson
July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals.
East Buchanan
Home: East Buchanan High School,
414 5th St N, Winthrop | Conf/Tri Rivers
June 23: Baseball @ Nevada
June 26: Baseball vs. North Linn
June 28: Softball @ Cal-Wheat
July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Ed-Co
July 5: Softball Regionals @ Alburnett
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
Starmont
Home: Starmont High School.
3202 40th Street, Arlington | Conf: Tri-Rivers
June 26: Baseball @ Maq Valley
June 26: Softball @ Maq Valley
June 28: Softball vs. Ed-Co
June 30: Softball Regionals @ Ed-Co
July 1: Baseball Districts vs Denver
July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals
Wapsie Valley
Home: Wapsie Valley Jr./Sr. High School
2535 Viking Ave. Fairbank | Conf. NICL
June 22: Baseball @ Sumner-Fred
June 23: Baseball vs. Alburnett
June 26: Softball vs. Clayton Ridge
June 26: Baseball vs. North Tama
June 27: Baseball vs. Central City
June 28: Baseball @ New Hampton
June 29: Baseball @ Janesville
July 1: Baseball Districts vs. Postville
July 5: Softball Regionals 2nd Rd.
July 5: Baseball Districts 2nd Rd.
July 7: Softball Regionals Semifinals