Drew Beatty is a confident person.
The sophomore collected only 19 at-bats during the regular season because of injury and other factors, per head coach Matt Miller.
The average was just .211, with four hits, but Miller believes Beatty is a contact hitter. So, the coach called on the sophomore to pinch-hit with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
And a child shall lead them.
Beatty poked a single into short right field to score Korver Hupke and give the Mustangs a 3-2 Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal win Monday against Ballard. Independence (28-11) will face Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.
“Just looking for something to barrel,” Beatty said. “I wanted the porch one, but I’ll take a single.
“I was a little nervous walking in there, but he threw me a pitch and I was like, ‘I got it.’”
“Drew Beatty is a kid we trust at the plate,” head coach Matt Miller said. “With his injury, he’s not been able to get reps at the plate that he needs or deserves through the course of the season.
“However, in practice when we go through stations, he gets good cuts in. You put him in a situation where you say, ‘I need a fly ball or line drive,’ (and) he has great barrel control. More times than not he’s going to get that done.”
Beatty pinch-hit for Dalton Hoover and drove a 3-1 offering from the Bombers’ Bryce Haessig over the infield. He was mobbed and dogpiled on near second base as his teammates carried the celebration to the infield.
“I told Dalton, ‘This is a Drew Beatty moment right here. No disrespect to you, but this is his moment,’” Miller said of making the switch. “We needed a simple thing done, and we knew Drew would make contact. We knew he’d make contact, and I’m really proud of him.”
Hupke led off with a first-pitch double, then Keegan Schmitt was intentionally walked. A groundout put runners on second and third, and Ballard (19-11) intentionally walked Keegan Palmer in an effort for either a double play or a forceout at home.
Beatty’s rip made a winner of Trey Weber, who allowed a one-out double but struck out two in the top of the seventh. Weber (5-2, one save) has appeared in 11 games and pitched 14 1.3 innings, all in relief.
“‘Why didn’t they put in Jake Sidles for another inning?” Weber said of his thoughts coming to the mound. “That’s what I questioned, but we got the job done.”
Sidles started just his second game and labored through six innings. One of the Mustangs’ key middle relievers, Sidles allowed runs in the top of the second and third and pitched through multiple Ballard runners reaching in five of the six innings he pitched.
“I don’t want to say we scripted out that moment ahead of time,” Miller said. “But that was only Jake’s second start. He’s our middle relief guy, and when he’s getting up into the middle 90 range, it’s a pretty good toll on his arm.
“We’re so proud he was able to dig as deep, but we felt getting a fresh arm in was needed. Trey’s a competitor, and he’s going to go out and battle.”
Ballard led 2-0 after the top of the second before the host closed the gap. Hupke singled and moved around via sacrifice and flyout. Palmer cranked a 0-1 pitch up the middle to plate Hupke for a 2-1 deficit.
Two innings later, Independence drew even. Sam Hamilton walked and moved to third on an error.
With Hoover at the plate, Palmer took off for second. Miller quickly noticed something in Ballard’s defense and told pinch-runner Jackson Toale to race home.
Johnson scored easily for a 2-all score as the throw to second drew the shortstop off base enough so he couldn’t recover to throw home.
“There was a timeout beforehand, and we were over here meeting,” Miller said. “We did a delayed steal on the back end. The catcher caught it, made a quick throw and it did not allow them to set up any type of a cut play or anything. Once I saw (the catcher) let go of the ball, (Toale) was gone.
“It worked out OK.”
Hupke went 2 for 2 with two runs while Hamilton was 1 for 3 and Palmer was 1 for 2 with an intentional walk.