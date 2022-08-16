The Indee Area Gymnastics Academy took three gymnasts’ to the USAG Xcel Artistic National Championship in June.
Alina Ajruloski, Paxton Hatchew and Naleah Jones brought home some hardware and recognition from Daytona Beach, Fla., on June 18.
“What a day it was for the girls,” IAGA Director/Owner Andi McConnell said.
Gold-level gymnast Alina Ajruloski won the national floor exercise title with a 9.525 score, which aided her in a top-6 all-around placement (36.550). Ajruloski also placed sixth in the uneven bars (9.4). She was ninth on the balance beam (9.075) and 18th on the vault (8.55).
Ajruloski is Independence’s first USAG national floor champion.
“What a great accomplishment for her,” McConnell said. “Alina is one of the hardest working girls in the gym and a great teammate. Alina came home with three medals around her neck. That was amazing.”
At the Silver level, Paxton Hatchew tied for ninth in the bars (9.4) and the floor (9.050) and placed 10th all-around (36.40). She placed 10th in the beam (8.95) and 11th on the vault (9.0).
“Paxton went 4 for 4 and performed her routines better than we’ve seen this season,” McConnell said. “She didn’t place, but she was right in the mix. Her family, teammates and coaches are so proud of her.”
Bronze-level teammate Naleah Jones earned bronze on the floor (9.3) to highlight her competition day. She placed 13th all-around (35.550), adding a tie for 11th on the vault (9.025), a tie for 15th on the beam (8.75) and 16th on the bars (8.475).
“Although she had a rough start on bars and balance beam, she gets to be the proud owner of a third place national floor title and some of her best vaults,” McConnell said. “What a great first season for Naleah.
“What a great day, year, and memories for these girls. We are so proud of them.”
In April, the IAGA competed at the AAU Central District/State gymnastics championship April 30 in Bourbonnais, Ill. and brough home some hardware.
“They had a great showing,” McConnell said. “Competing against teams from Illinois and Wisconsin, there was pressure but a great environment.”
Ajruloski (Gold Level) earned the right to be called the All-Around AAU State/District champ. She is also the 2022 floor and beam AAU State/District champion. Ajruloski posted a 36.925 all-around score, with a 9.75 on the floor and a 9.35 beam score.
She scored an 8.925 on the bars and an 8.9 on the vault and was top-6 on each apparatus.
“Although it wasn’t her best meet, she enjoyed her state experience,” McConnell said.
Jones earned the all-around runner-up at the Bronze level. She scored a 36.675 all-around, with a runner-up placement on the beam (9.4) and bronze on the floor (9.275) bolstering her effort.
She also placed fifth on the vault (8.75) and bars (9.25).
“Naleah is working hard and constantly getting better, we can’t wait to see what her future holds,” McConnell said after the meet.
Anastasia Gilbert won the floor exercise at the Bronze level (9.15) and tied for first on the beam (99.3). She was seventh overall (35.25), with an 8.7 on the vault and 8.1 on the bars.
“At just 7 years old, she’s on her way to a fun and fantastic gymnastics career,” McConnell said.
Raelynn Sondag scored a 34.6 all-around, with a fifth-place 8.95 on the beam as her best score. She was seventh on the floor (8.6) and bars (9.1) and eighth on the vault (7.95).
“Her scores keep getting better and we are so proud of her,” McConnell said.
Silver-level gymnast and captain Chelsea Conner placed 13th all-around (34.125), with a ninth-place 8.9 vault score as her best placement. She was top-13 on the other apparati, with an 8.875 (11th) on the floor, 8.7 on the bars (13th) and 7.65 on the beam (13th).
“Although she wasn’t able to place this meet, she met many of her goals and has qualified to Regionals and Nationals with her all-around score,” McConnell said.
The IAGA is located in downtown Independence. Recreational classes are Monday or Wednesday evenings. Team training is Tuesday and Thursday.
“If you’ve got a little one you think may be interested in bars, beam, floor and vault, please check us out,” McConnell said. “We are a small gym with a big heart and we’re happy to help your little gymnast be her best self. If you have a little one who’s been asking about the type of gymnastics you see on TV, bring them in.”