The Indee Area Gymnastics Academy took three gymnasts’ to the USAG Xcel Artistic National Championship in June.

Alina Ajruloski, Paxton Hatchew and Naleah Jones brought home some hardware and recognition from Daytona Beach, Fla., on June 18.

