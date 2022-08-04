Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

IndeeBassClub

Seventh-graders Colton Cameron and Carter Eddy won the Indee Bass Club’s third tournament. They won with a five-bass limit that weighed 12.95 pounds. This impressive weight included the Hank’s Bait and Tackle Big Bass of the tournament, a 4.54-pound largemouth bass caught by Eddy.

 Photos courtesy Indee Bass Club

The last Saturday in July was the day anglers from the Indee Bass Club met at Pleasant Creek Lake near Palo for the third event of the year. Pleasant Creek Lake made for an awesome venue for the kids to test their fishing skills at this nearby state park, according to organizers.

The weather and bass cooperated, so well that the anglers and lake broke the club record for the number of bass weighed in. Anglers were able to bring in 31 keeper bass in the six-hour tournament. It wasn’t the only record broken. Anglers also set a record for the most weight brought to the scales at 53.96 pounds.

Trending Food Videos