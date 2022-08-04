The last Saturday in July was the day anglers from the Indee Bass Club met at Pleasant Creek Lake near Palo for the third event of the year. Pleasant Creek Lake made for an awesome venue for the kids to test their fishing skills at this nearby state park, according to organizers.
The weather and bass cooperated, so well that the anglers and lake broke the club record for the number of bass weighed in. Anglers were able to bring in 31 keeper bass in the six-hour tournament. It wasn’t the only record broken. Anglers also set a record for the most weight brought to the scales at 53.96 pounds.
Pleasant Creek Lake is known for being busy and stingy lake for fishing. However, the population of bass in this lake is one of the best around for local lakes. During the event, only one team struggled to bring in a fish to the scales.
The winners were a pair of 7th graders, Carter Eddy, and Colton Cameron. They won their first ever event with a five-bass limit that weighed 12.95 pounds. This impressive weight included the Hank’s Bait and Tackle Big Bass of the tournament, a 4.54-pound largemouth bass caught by Eddy. It was another record that was broken at this event.
Second place went to Cal Sweeney and Hunter Sherwood, who had five keeper bass that weighed in at 9.82 pounds. Third place was a pair of seniors in Teegan McEnany and Caleb Weber, who had a limit of five keeper bass that weighed 9.38 pounds.
Seniors Jackson Toale and Dalton Hoover came in fourth place with five keepers that weighed 8.55 pounds. Fifth place went to Ranger Reed and Carter Cameron with five keepers that weighed 6.76 pounds.
Sixth place was Gable Eddy and Jackson Beatty with five keepers that weighed 4.58 pounds. Seventh place was Hunter Weepie and Preston Tatro, who had one keeper bass that weighed 1.92 pounds.
A special thanks to boat captains as well; Dave Wilson, Cyrus Butters, Dan Sweeney, Chris Weepie, Todd Reed and Landry Jones.
Following the weigh-in, trophies and the Scheels Top Performers prizes were given away to the top three teams. Three different club records were re-written and more than $700 worth of prizes and awards were given out.
The club has many pictures and full results listed on its website, Instagram and Facebook pages.
The Indee Bass Club is open to any student in Independence in grades 7-12. Sixteen students signed up for the free event, which is made possible by many sponsors, including Buchanan County Wildlife Association, Bank Iowa, Colony Plumbing/Heating/AC, Klever Concrete, Cedar Falls Scheels, Hank’s Bait and Tackle, Quantum Rods/Reels, The Rod Glove, X-Zone Lures and Hot Rod Baits Bass Series and Coach Todd Reed.