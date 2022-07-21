Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Four Mustangs were unanimous selections as first-team All-WaMaC and Independence snagged seven baseball all-conference honors recently.

Marcus Beatty (outfield), Mitch Johnson (infield), Keegan Schmitt (catcher) and Jacob Sidles (pitcher) were named unanimous WaMaC first teamers, while Korver Hupke (utility) was also named to the first team.

