Four Mustangs were unanimous selections as first-team All-WaMaC and Independence snagged seven baseball all-conference honors recently.
Marcus Beatty (outfield), Mitch Johnson (infield), Keegan Schmitt (catcher) and Jacob Sidles (pitcher) were named unanimous WaMaC first teamers, while Korver Hupke (utility) was also named to the first team.
Sidles went 8-2 with a 2.67 earned-run average in 17 appearances, with three starts. He struck out 43 in 42 innings.
Beatty batted .373 with 50 hits, 46 runs, 33 walks, 22 RBI, 13 steals, 10 doubles, five triples and four homers. Schmitt batted .373 with 29 runs batted in, three home runs, two triples and 27 runs scored. Johnson batted .368 with 52 RBI, 46 hits, 45 runs and 11 homers.
Hupke hit .348 with 48 hits, 39 RBI, 27 runs, 10 doubles and two homers.
Second-team honors went to outfielder Teegan McEnany (.309, 23 runs, triple, homer, 10 steals).
Sophomore second baseman Trey Weber (.336, 45 runs, 43 hits, 22 walks, 12 steals) was named honorable mention.
In softball, four Mustangs were selected to the second team and honorable mention.
Freshman outfielder Bella Louvar was named to the second team, as was junior infielder Marleigh Louvar.
Marleigh batted .308 with 41 hits and team-bests marks with 40 runs, 26 RBI, 12 doubles, five home runs and four triples. She had nine steals.
Bella batted .325, with 39 hits, 30 runs scored, 17 RBI, 17 steals, 14 walks, five doubles and a triple.
Bella pitched 65 innings with a 2.48 ERA, while Marleigh pitched 30.
Senior Shanna Kleve (16 starts, 3.23 ERA, 69 strikeouts; .384 average, 20 RBI, team-best 48 hits) was named honorable mention, as was junior Dakota Whitman (1-0, 15 innings, 1.40 ERA; 28 hits, 19 RBI, eight steals, five doubles and two triples).