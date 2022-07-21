IOWA CITY — Marcus Beatty struck first.
Davenport Assumption struck back. And it struck harder.
Independence’s senior centerfielder hit a solo home run to lead off the Class 3A state semifinal Wednesday against the No. 1 seed. The Mustangs added a pair of runs in the top of the first, as well.
But the Knights claimed their second mercy-rule win of the playoffs, and fifth of the postseason, with a 13-3 victory at Duane Banks Stadium. Independence (30-12) ended its first postseason run since 2010, and most successful since 1996, with a three-run top of first and just three hits total.
“I hit that home run and I’m like, ‘All right. Perfect. We have a one run lead,’” Beatty said. “I like being vis(itor) because if we put some runs on them, I think it puts a lot more pressure on them and it takes the pressure off our pitcher.
“And we put two more on them and we’re sitting on a three-run lead. Just momentum switched, and we never got it back.”
Beatty took Assumption starter Tyler Welch deep on the third pitch of the contest for the one-out shot. Korver Hupke was hit by a pitch with two outs and Keegan Schmitt triple to deep right field for a 2-0 lead.
An error led to Schmitt scoring, then Welch walked Sam Hamilton before closing the frame.
Trey Weber led off the second with a double, but just two baserunners reached after that — Mitch Johnson was intentionally walked with two outs in the second, and Weber walked with two outs in the fourth.
“They are solid all the way around, and there are no surprises there,” head coach Matt Miller said. “The whole team is proud of the way we came out on the attack. I can promise you this — we did not come in nervous or intimidated or anything like that. Our boys were calm and ready to hit the ball.
“We also knew they were going hit the ball well. And a team like that, once they start putting pressure on you, it almost feels like 30 seconds later there is five runs on the board. That’s what they do, and they do it well. You tip our cap to them. (Wednesday) is one of those days that we just got beat.”
The Knights (32-6) pulled back two in the first, then plated six in the second off starter Jacob Sidles and reliever Keegan Palmer for an 8-3 score.
“We had a lot of momentum coming out of that first inning, even after giving up two (runs),” Schmitt said. “We knew they would not just lie down; they’re a good team and can really hit.”
“Unfortunately for us, sometimes we just couldn’t catch breaks. They’d find holes left and right. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of it (Wednesday).”
Palmer settled in for two scoreless innings, but Assumption got to him in the fifth with a walk, back-to-back hits and an error.
Independence brought in Beatty to relieve, but Davenport added the final three runs on an error and consecutive singles to walkoff the run-rule win.
“I’m happy with how our pitchers handled adversity,” Schmitt said. “No one ever gave up. Just kept pitching.”
All three of Independence’s hits were for extra bases — Beatty homered, Weber doubled, and Schmitt tripled. Beatty, Schmitt, and Teegan McEnany claimed runs batted in.
“Obviously we had a great season and I think every season our whole (senior) class got better, and our whole team got better,” Beatty said. “I think I’m going to look back on it and be proud of how far we came, but it hurts right now.”
Hamilton, Mitch Johnson, and Weber drew walks and Hupke was hit by a pitch. Sidles ended the season at 8-2.
The Mustangs graduate six players — Beatty, Dalton Hoover, Johnson, Teegan McEnany, Schmitt, Sidles and Jackson Toale.
“To get to the semifinal is a real big accomplishment,” Schmitt said. “I’m sure as we kind of get further away from baseball, this week clears out, I’m sure it’ll set in that ‘Hey, what we did was pretty cool.’ We made quite a good run; it just stings right now.”