River’sEDGE fall baseball and softball league signup
The River’sEDGE softball league is open to teams at the 10 & under, 12U and 14U divisions. Games are played on Sunday. The season length is five weekends, each team gets 10 games, and the cost is $400. Game dates are Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, and Sept. 25 (October 2)
Registration sheets are available at the Complex and the Falcon Civic Center. Please register in a 2022 Summer Age Division.
The baseball league is open to team or individuals ($60 per player) at the 9U/10U and 11U/12U divisions. Games are Saturday, with 10 games over five weekend dates. Game dates are Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 (October 1). Registration sheets are available at the Complex and the Falcon Civic Center. Please register in a 2022 Summer Age Division.
These leagues are an opportunity for players to get game reps; focus will not be on team practices. River’sEDGE will be open on various days to provide an opportunity for players to take advantage of the batting cages on their own.
Aquatic Center season ends Aug. 21
The Independence Aquatic Center will host the following special night from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 21: Sundae Fun Day. Sundaes for sale in concessions and a night of fun games, races, and more to end the season.
Youth flag football leagues begin soon
These leagues are open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten-6th grade (2022-23 school year). Games are played Thursday evenings at the complex. Games begin Sept. 15 and continue for approximately five or six weeks (based on total teams in each league).
Kindergarten-1st grade: $35 each, 5:15-6 p.m. Second-3rd grade: $50 each, 5:30-6:15 p.m. Fourth-6th grade: $50 each, 6:15-7 p/m/ or 7-7:45 p.m. All days, times and location are subject to change at the discretion of the IPRD. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by Aug. 28th. Payment is due when you register.
Volunteer coaches are needed. If you would like to be a volunteer coach or a paid referee, please contact the IPRD at 319-334-6711.
Indee Bark Park news
Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. The park address is 1305 5th Ave NE, next to the Falcon Civic Center. All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. A yearly permit is $25 (with a copy of vaccination records). Day passes are $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Dog agility/play equipment was made possible by donations from Blue Buffalo Independence and the Buchanan County Community Foundation.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do and Little Dragons program
Late summer Tae Kwon Do classes are once a week on Aug. 15, Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. They run from 4:45-6 p.m. Cost is $5 per class.
Fall classes are scheduled for Sept. 1, Sept. 6 and Sept. 8, then Mondays and Thursday afterward. Time is 4:45-6 p.m., cost is $30 a month.
Little Dragon classes meet from 4:30-5 p.m. (4-6 years old), as do youth classes (7 and up)
A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main (319-361-3190) or visit the Facebook page (Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa).
Little Dragons class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6. If one is 6, one may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do regular classes meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5-6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will arrive at River’sEDGE at 4:45 to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
A cross-training fitness class meets M-W-F from 5:45-6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. (No classes this Saturday). Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
The Falcon Civic Center allows 24-hour access to yearly members
Falcon Civic Center hours are Mon-Thurs 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is $25 (one-time fee w/paid in full yearly membership) on top of a yearly membership fee (Family $190, Adult $145, Student and Seniors (60+) $115)
Memberships and/or 24-hour access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and form filled, Bob will email the link (from POSTMASTER, not BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
A member with 24-hour access wants to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is $4 per person regardless of membership status. Must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or with a responsible adult under 16. The drop box for admission is located at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
All-day access at the Falcon Civic Center does not transfer to 24-hour HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. Must purchase separately. Security cameras are watching.
River’sEDGE typical staffed hours (may change due to lack of staffing) are Mon-Fri from 3:30-8 p.m, weekends from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Twenty-four-hour access to River’sEDGE available to members for a one-time $25 fee. Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE open for rental
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available to rent for a child’s birthday party. We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football and more) available from the front desk to play with during the party Parties may only be scheduled during our regular hours of operation Saturdays or Sundays. Birthday party rental fee is $100 for 2 ½ hours. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE large room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/per day, with a max daily rental fee of $200. Set up the day prior to rental is an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down and clean-up. Call Lucas at 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or book a rental.
RV Campground reservations ongoing
Call the campground hosts (319-440-0472) to reserve a space.
Park shelters, including the Aquatic Center Party Shelter and Community Band Shell are available for community use. In the Community Orchard, the fruit is free to pick (wait for optimal ripeness) and enjoy.