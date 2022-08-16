Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

River’sEDGE fall baseball and softball league signup

The River’sEDGE softball league is open to teams at the 10 & under, 12U and 14U divisions. Games are played on Sunday. The season length is five weekends, each team gets 10 games, and the cost is $400. Game dates are Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, and Sept. 25 (October 2)

