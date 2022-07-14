CEDAR RAPIDS — it's absolutely fine.
Thoughts from around the diamond Tuesday night didn’t waver.
Independence was in the tightest of situations.
Cedar Rapids Xavier baserunners on third, second and first, with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. A second reliever, Keegan Palmer, on the mound as the Mustangs nursed a one-run lead in the extra frame.
Preston Lang smacked a 1-1 pitch from Murray, with the ball traveling to second baseman Trey Weber.
“It was, ‘Slow it down, make the play,’” senior Marcus Beatty thought in center field. “I knew if Trey got the ball cleanly, he’d make the flip to Mitch (Johnson), and Mitch wasn’t going to miss anything.”
Added then-third baseman Korver Hupke, “I saw the ball get hit, and I thought, ‘This is the game. We roll it, it’s over.’ That’s one of the highest moments I have all game.”
From behind the plate, senior catcher Keegan Schmitt began to smile.
“I was thinking, ‘We can turn this. We can turn it,’” he added. “I know that I’ve seen the hours spent working on double-play feeds. I knew we’d get it as soon as I saw the ball on the ground.”
Weber scooped the ball and flipped it to his right, at second base. Johnson caught the ball and touched the base, then rifled to first baseman Sam Hamilton.
Hamilton gloved the ball clean, and everything turned into a blur as the Mustangs (29-11) celebrated a 5-4 victory and their first Class 3A state berth since 2010.
“First, it was ‘I hope he fields it,’” Palmer said as he watched everything unfold. “Then it was, ‘Get it to second.’ Then, ‘Get it to first.’ Then it was crazy.”
Weber also scored the winning run in the top of the eighth when he scampered home on a throw into the Xavier dugout.
“We’re real proud of these guys, real proud of our seniors,” head coach Matt Miller said. “All the underclassmen, the way they push each other. ‘We said, ‘Hey, we have to win this (substate) tournament and then we’ll go after the next one.’ So we’re excited to spend more time with the boys and practice every day.”
Tuesday’s heroics on offense and defense completed a two-game stretch in which Weber also earned the victory in relief during a 3-2 substate semifinal walkoff win.
When asked about being the winning run and starting the game-ending double play, the sophomore blurted, “I’m just too excited. I don’t have enough words to say right now.”
Palmer’s three-pitch, one-batter performance earned his first save of the season. He walked to the mound after Beatty’s eighth inning opened with a walk, single and hit batter. A bout of quick thinking during a stolen base attempt resulted in Xavier’s Aidan Henry being tagged out between third and home in a rundown for one out, but a walk loaded the bases again and saw Miller bring in Palmer.
Palmer earned the win against Xavier on June 14 by pitching 4 1/3 innings and holding the Saints to four runs.
“I just said ‘Hey, we’re going to you. You know what to do,’” Miller said of bringing Palmer to the mound. “The kids had a couple chuckles because it was a moment where they were still staying loose.
“Keegan started against Xavier last time and kept them off balance. Obviously, it’s a different night and a different moment. But we knew he was going to throw strikes and I thought he gave us the best chance of a pop-up in that situation. Got even better; a ground ball double played worked even better. Real proud of him, and so excited for him.”
Schmitt noted the “couple chuckles” were from an inside joke he broke out as the team met on the mound.
“Just kind of having fun,” the catcher added. “There’s a deeper meaning behind it, too. I think that eased everybody’s nerves and got everyone on the same page.”
Schmitt beat out a close throw for a two-out infield single in the top of the fourth. Three pitches later, Hamilton cracked his first home run of the season over the right field wall for a three-run shot and a 3-1 lead.
“When we were doing our machine work, our challenge batting practice the other day, (Hamilton) hit one about 400 feet,” Miller said. “And he’s been hitting the ball hard. He’s hit a couple to the wall (the past few games). That one was a big one that our community will remember for a long time.”
Schmitt drove in Johnson in the sixth for a 4-1 lead, then the Saints (28-12) came back with one in the bottom half for a 4-2 lead.
Hupke started the game and “wanted” the final inning. He got a second batter fielder’s choice to get the lead runner at first, then a groundout for the second. Miller called for an intentional walk of Xavier’s Alex Neal for a forceout play, but it backfired.
Andrew Hamlett laced a two-run triple to the wall at right-center to tie the game.
“Boys had to overcome some adversity when their coach made a mistake there on an intentional walk, but they overcame it and I’m proud of them for that,” Miller said. “They’ve been working hard, really hard. Great moment for them and we’re proud of their effort.”
Added Hupke, “I honestly wanted the last six outs. I went out there and got 20 outs. I came up one short, but we have an offense that was able to get us back in the game and a defense that’s pretty dang good.”
Schmitt and Weber each went 2 for 4 with a run. Hamilton drove in three, Schmitt drove in one. Hupke and Johnson each stole a base and Beatty moved to 5-0 with 2/3 of an inning of work.