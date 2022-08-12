The 2022 youth volleyball camp had 101 participants attend, per Independence coach Joe Schmitz.
Several high school players and varsity coaches instructed youth throughout the three-day camp from Aug. 3-5.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 6:51 pm
The 2022 youth volleyball camp had 101 participants attend, per Independence coach Joe Schmitz.
Several high school players and varsity coaches instructed youth throughout the three-day camp from Aug. 3-5.
“The girls worked hard and were a lot of fun to coach,” Schmitz said. “Special thanks to our high school coaches and players who helped coach the elementary and middle school camps.”
Twenty-eight attended the high school camp, 38 attended the 6-8th grade cmap and 35 attended the 3rd-5th grade camp.
