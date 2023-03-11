CEDAR FALLS – Tuesday, March 7, 2023: The first indoor track & field event of the season for the Jesup J-Hawks boys and girls teams took place at the Dickinson Relays in the UNI Dome on Monday and Tuesday.
”Great effort and start of the season by Jack Miller, moves to #2 on Jesup’s all-time long jump list,” said Head boys Coach Jason Sullivan, “Jude Sullivan solid effort leading off the 4x2 and 4x4. Both Brennan Ochsner and JD Sadler set PR’s (personal records) in the Shot-put.”
Jesup results below.
Boys 60m – Prelims:
143rd Tyce Larson 09 7.80 7.799
203rd Preston Youngblut PR • 10 8.09
243rd Paxten McHone 10 8.81
Boys 200m:
98th Tyce Larson 09 25.32
223rd Paxten McHone 10 29.14
Boys 400m:
119th Kaden Lange 09 58.45 58.442
157th Drew Munson 09 1:00.28
181st Parker Woodward 10 1:01.98
Boys 800m:
82nd Ayden Gonzalez PR • 11 2:17.89
117th Will Nesbit 09 2:24.01
135th Karsten Nuehring PR • 10 2:27.21
Boys Long Jump:
4th Jack Miller 11 21-05.25
91st Jude Sullivan PR • 10 17-03.00
126th Paxten McHone PR • 10 14-10.50
Boys Shot Put:
142nd Jacob Althaus PR • 11 33-04.00
156th JD Sadler 10 32-01.00
187th Brennan Ochsner 10 29-02.00
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
55th 1:42.50 1) Jude Sullivan 2) Jack Miller 3) Ryan Treptow 4) Parker Woodward
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
36th 3:53.75 1) Jude Sullivan 2) Ryan Treptow 3) Kaden Lange 4) Drew Munson
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
50th 9:32.45 1) Nathan Pint 2) Ayden Gonzalez 3) Will Nesbit 4) Karsten Nuehring
Girls Shot Put:
86th Scout Kohagen 28-00.5
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
33rd 1:57.40 Katelyn Zelle, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Emma Bose, Sara Mead
Girls 60 Meter Hurdles Prelim:
35th Katelyn Zelle 10.43
64th Sara Mead 10.91
Girls 60 Meter Dash Prelim:
226th Ireland Truex 9.95
Girls 400 Meter Run:
97th Peyton Bose 1:10.63
108th Sara Mead 1:11.10
Girls 200 Meter Dash:
85th Katelyn Zelle 29.65
105th Emma Bose 30.05
Girls 800 Meter Run:
10th Clare Wright 2:29.99
45th Mackenzie Wilson 2:43.38