Jesup catcher Alexis Larson was named North Iowa Cedar League East Player of the Year after batting .432 with two home runs, two triples, 11 doubles, 28 runs and 39 RBI. The J-Hawks (9-3) were one win from tying for the division title.

“Being named MVP of the NICL Eastern conference is an honor,” Larson said. “There are some very good players in this conference that could have easily received the award. I am extremely grateful to recieve this award.”

