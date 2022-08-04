The Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed in the 2022 USTA Power Tumbling Championships from June 13-18 in Lakeland, Fla. The Moser School had 48 national qualifiers entered in which four Moser gymnasts earned national championships and 36 earned Top 10 titles.
More than 4,000 events entered with many ages and levels having as many as 60 competitors vying for a national championship Top-10 title.
Moser’s School was ranked fifth at the USTA National Championships. The entire program helped multiple national wards: 2nd place Beginner Girls; 2nd Advanced Beginner Girls; 2nd Advanced Beginner Boys; 4th Sub Novice Girls; 4th Sub Beginner Boys; 8th Novice Girls; 12th Sub Advanced Girls; and 14th Intermediate Girls.
Moser’ national championship winners were Caleb Crane, Gabbi Funke, Katie Lueck, Jadin Stephenson.
Top 10 overall trophy winners are: 1st, Gabbi Funke, Caleb Crane, Katie Lueck, Jadin Stephenson; 2nd, Annie Gulick, Elizabeth Recker, Lucas Sadewasser, Vivian Honkomp; 3rd, McKenna Casey; 4th, Delaney Brown, Madelyn Bockenstedt, Bo McCarthy; 5th, Hannabelle Erickson, Lailah Moyle, Tucker Erickson, Lauren Gogel, Rachel Kaufman, Paislee Hansel, Jessica Kracke, Matilda Kuhlman, Canaan Corcoran; 6th, Olivia Schindler, Sara Petsche, Paige Vaske, McKinley Wulfkuhle, Lucy Scherbring, Lily McCarthy; 7th, Elizabeth Hilliard, Hannah Crane, Ella Digmann, Mya Reittinger; 8th, Makayla Gasper, Laura Pierschbacher; 9th, Brooklynn Cline, Madelyn Troester; and 10th, Aaliyah Corcoran.
Moser athletes who won flight medals are: Izzy Lutgen, Megan Pierschbacher, Allysa Sadewasser, Kennedi Bevans, Miya Pitz, Malin Phelps, Elyse Konrardy, Amelia Miller, Hadlee Erickson, Olivia Pasker, Adalyn Ostrander, Jovie Felton.
“We are truly excited about our athletes’ performances at the national level of competition,” the coaching staff wrote in a news release. “They all did fabulous, and we are so very proud of each and every one of our students for their dedication, hard work, sportsmanship, and loyalty to our school and to the sport. We appreciate all our athletes, parents, grandparents, and families for their support and dedication to their children and to our school.”
Coaches for the Moser School of Dance and Gymnasticsare Debbie Moser, Carmen Moser Payne, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, Luka Marie Schulte with studio locations in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg and Edgewood.