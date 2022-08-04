Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics competed in the 2022 USTA Power Tumbling Championships from June 13-18 in Lakeland, Fla. The Moser School had 48 national qualifiers entered in which four Moser gymnasts earned national championships and 36 earned Top 10 titles.

More than 4,000 events entered with many ages and levels having as many as 60 competitors vying for a national championship Top-10 title.

Trending Food Videos