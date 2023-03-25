INDEPENDENCE – Immanuel Lutheran Church, Heartland Acres Agribition Center and ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County are collaborating again this year to bring you “Spring in the Heartland Egg-stravaganza!”
The fun will begin Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. with the egg hunts for four different age groups on the lawn at Heartland Acres. Everyone will have free admission to the museum and there will be indoor activities from the Master Gardeners, Buchanan County 4-H, and the Historical Society. Explore the agricultural museum with 17 hands-on activities, pose for a photo with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy the live animal petting zoo!
Thank you to all our sponsors for making this event better! Silver Sponsors (up to $250) include Buchanan County Health Center, Wendy Troutman, DDS, First Presbyterian Church, and Christian Life Church of Independence. Bronze Sponsors (up to $100) include Bank Iowa, Cy & Charley’s Firestone, Inc., Ohl Real Estate & Insurance, RE/MAX Independence Realty, Pries Enterprise, Inc., Ryan Pharmacy, Tim Reed State Farm Agency, The Trendy Tulip, Wapsie Valley Creamery, Inc., Waste Management of Independence, and Sorg Insurance.
All ages are welcome to join the “Egg-stravaganza” until noon at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard in Independence.
No registration is necessary.