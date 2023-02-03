JESUP – The weather may have been cold, but warm hearts prevailed as students of St Athanasius School participated together in several activities for Catholic Schools Week.
St Athanasius School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week
- By John Klotzbach Editor
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
5°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 58%
- Cloud Coverage: 28%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:43 AM
- Sunset: 05:24:13 PM
Today
Some clouds. Very cold. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Very cold. Low 1F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.