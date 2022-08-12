INDEPENDENCE – Local historian Tracy St. Clair shared just a portion of her extensive knowledge at a City of Independence 175th Anniversary event on Sunday at Allerton Brewery.
St. Clair has been researching area history for several decades and is in the process of compiling several small books on specific topics.
Her Sunday talk was on “The Rise and Fall of Rush Park.” She began with the history of horse racing in Independence, including the use of the frozen Wapsipinicon River as a track to building a track in 1868 on the fairgrounds (now site the First Presbyterian Church). She spoke about the life of Charles W. Williams and how in the 1890s he developed “The Lexington of the North” with the kite-shaped track thanks to two record breaking stallions, Axtel and Allerton.
Unfortunately, the era of high stakes horse racing came to a close locally shortly after several setbacks, the development of small wheeled sulkies, and the worldwide financial panic of 1893.
The next 175th commemorative event will involve a community time capsule to be buried in September.