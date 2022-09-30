Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

St. John Class of 72

The St. John class of 1972 celebrated their 50th high school HS reunion the weekend of September 24. Able to attend were (front, from left) George Lake, Ruth Oberhauser, Cindy Lorenzen-Barenz, Peggy Fischels-Schaff, Linda Sand-Duffy, Theresa Bagge-Ida, and Gordon Duffy. (second row) Amy Rasmussen-Bisenius, Fred Timko, Leo Handfelt, Dave Givens, John Behan. (third row) Dave Fiester, Paul Zieser, Jim Jensen, Pat O’Loughlin, Tim Casey. Not pictured: Chris Ohl-Robbins, Jim Greiner, Dick Krempges, Nina Brown-Hoppe, and Rick Greiner.

 Courtesy Photo

