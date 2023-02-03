Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – St John School scheduled a variety of activities for Catholic Schools Week. The weather kept them to mostly inside activities, but that was okay.

On Thursday students were treated to a magic show by Kyle Fleming, a singer-songwriter, magician, actor, entertainer, and currently a Visiting Music Therapist in Residence at Wartburg.

Trending Food Videos