INDEPENDENCE – St John School scheduled a variety of activities for Catholic Schools Week. The weather kept them to mostly inside activities, but that was okay.
On Thursday students were treated to a magic show by Kyle Fleming, a singer-songwriter, magician, actor, entertainer, and currently a Visiting Music Therapist in Residence at Wartburg.
After the magic show, kids who earned the privilege were brought up to put a cream pie in the face of Principal Gieryng, Father Beckman, and Deacon Post. And in honor of Deacon Post’s special day, students sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him.
While fun was had all week they held events Friday after the Bulletin Journal deadline that focused on others including a raffle drawing supporting a sister church in Haiti and a “Jump Rope for Heart” in honor of Heart Health Month.