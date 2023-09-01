INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors welcomed back the Teachers and Staff of St. John Catholic School with apples on Monday, August 21. St. John’s welcome four new teachers this year.
Liz Flanders
Originally from Sigourney, Mrs. Flanders studied at the University of Northern Iowa to become an educator.
She will be the reading interventionist/librarian for St John School. She will also be the primary Teacher for the Traditional Kindergarten students.
Mrs. Flanders and her family moved from the Quad City area five years ago. After taking a five-year hiatus from teaching, she is ready to get back in the classroom.
Kenedy Arnell
Mrs. Arnell grew up in Brandon and attended St John School.
She is an Extended Care Teacher. Previously she was Direct Support Professional.
She has two kids that attend St John’s. She has been married to her husband, Nick, for five years. She likes to read books and spend time with family and friends. Mrs. Armell is very excited to be back at St. John’s.
Kali Aissen Close
The new Music and Art Teacher is Ms. Aissen (soon to be Close).
“I will be getting married to Matthew Close in October,” said Ms. Aissen.
Although her hometown is Waverly she chose to go to the University of Northern Iowa. She student taught with the Independence Community School District Music Department last year.
“I have always loved to help others and share my love of the arts,” Ms. Aissen said. “My music teachers had instilled in me a great passion for music from an early age and supported that passion throughout my education. My goal is to share my artistic passion with others in a way that allows them to have fun, be respectful, and to be the best versions of themselves.”
Ms. Aissen’s main musical instrument is the trumpet. In her free time she likes to watch movies, read books, and bake. She and her fiancé have a dog named Toad.
Kari Knudtson
Also joing the staff at St John School this year is Mrs. Kari Knudtson. She will be a Paraeducator.
After graduating high school at Center Point Urbana, she attended Hawkeye Community College. She worked 5 years as a Paraeducator in the PK4 classroom at Kidsville.
“I love working with kids!” said Mrs. Knudtson. “I like to witness the ‘ah-ha’ moments and I enjoy cheering them on along the way. I love student’s endless curiosity and eagerness to learn.”
Mrs. Knudtson has been married to her husband, Brody, for 14 years. They have three children: Miles, Elodie and Amelia. They also have two pets, a dog named Kolt and a ‘house’ bunny named Daisy.
“My family and I have many hobbies that we like to share,” she said. “I love teaching my kids how to cook/bake. We read a lot and we love making trips to the Independence Library. We like to bike, hike and enjoy nature’s beauty. I enjoy all types of music and going to musicals.
“An interesting tidbit about me is that secretly I’m pretty nerdy and I’m still really upset that Fox cancelled ‘Firefly’ after one season,” she shared.
First Day
On the first day of class, everyone gathered for a welcome-back prayer service and the Tunnel of Encouragement. Due to the excessive heat this year’s prayer service took place in the Multipurpose room instead of the church.
Afterwards family was invited to line the hallway to form an arch with their out reached hand and let the students and teachers go through the ever inspiring Tunnel of Encouragement.