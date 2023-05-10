INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Food Pantry (IAFP) is teaming with the USPS for the National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive is set for Saturday, May 13.
Area residents will start seeing reminder cards in the mail and signs along the street. In past years it has been suggested to put your donation bag outside where it’s obvious by 9 a.m. Saturday for volunteers or your Letter Carrier.
Of course, you can always personally bring your cash or non-perishable donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office.
For more information contact food pantry at 319-334-2451, indeeafp@indytel.com, visit www.independenceareafoodpantry.com online, or stop by the pantry at 201 2nd Ave NE.