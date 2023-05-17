INDEPENDENCE – Volunteers at the Independence Area Food Pantry (IAFP) worked with the National Association of Letter Carriers ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ drive last Saturday.
According to January Rowland, Director of the IAFP 727.7 pounds of supplies were collected.
If you missed the drive, you may bring your donation to the Independence Area Food Pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE, across from the Independence Post Office. The current wish list:
- Soup
- Pasta
- Laundry Soap
- Dish Soap
- Box mixes
- Kid snacks
- Your favorite thing
- Personal care items
For more information contact food pantry at 319-334-2451, indeeafp@indytel.com, visit www.independenceareafoodpantry.com online, or stop by the pantry at 201 2nd Ave NE.