STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS held their annual ice cream social on Sunday, August 7.
They served burgers, bratburgers, hotdogs and ribeye sandwiches along with homemade pie and homemade ice cream. This year the cost of the meal was a free will donation.
“We were very satisfied with the turnout and sincerely appreciate all who came out to support us, as well as the dedicated help we had to put this event together,” said Fire Chief Joe Bahe. “We netted out around $2440 and estimated we served around 150 people.”
The proceeds will go towards supporting the Stanley Fire Department and EMS.
“We are saving up for a couple projects, but the focal point is probably an update of our wildland/grass rig,” said Chief Bahe.