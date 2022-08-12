Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

STANLEY – The Stanley Fire Department and EMS held their annual ice cream social on Sunday, August 7.

They served burgers, bratburgers, hotdogs and ribeye sandwiches along with homemade pie and homemade ice cream. This year the cost of the meal was a free will donation.

